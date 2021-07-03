DAZN is the new global home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League

We are excited to announce that for the very first time, UEFA has selected a global broadcaster – DAZN – to make Women’s Champions League available to fans around the world.

From October, fans can enjoy all matches live from the group stage onwards over the next four seasons. Plus, we will be bringing you a host of original programming, from extensions of existing documentary franchises to new shows that we can’t wait to unveil.

The global partnership between DAZN and UEFA is one of the largest broadcast deals in women’s club football history and is centered on DAZN's mission of turning more women’s players and teams into household names and inspiring the next generation – all of which starts with more people around the world watching the game.

The live action starts this fall – stay tuned!