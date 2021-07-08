Sylvester Stallone: Not Always As Sweet As He Looks

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his 75th birthday this week and says he is MOST grateful for his family. He was smart to marry model Jennifer Flavin back in 1997, because they had 3 beautiful daughters who look nothing like their father. Back in the day when he was an action hero, Stallone was VERY competitive with Arnold Schwarzenegger. In fact we heard he went so far as to pay a UK journalist to write about Arnold’s father having been a nazi, in hopes of damaging his career. It didn’t, but eventually Sly calmed down and he and Arnold became friends – all was forgiven.

Photo: Instagram – Sly and Jennifer with Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet

