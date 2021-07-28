Miley Cyrus Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve — & It Smells Like An “Unruly” Garden

When it comes to picking a perfume, there are two predominant scent camps: the floral and the decidingly anti-floral. When you consider Miley Cyrus and her aesthetic — rock n’ roll personified with a platinum-blonde mullet — you might assume she’d vote for the latter and wear a perfume that smells like cowhide leather or the velvet-lined booth in a dark nightclub — not a pink rose.

However, according to Cyrus, the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, she feels like her “truest, most authentic, magical self,” when she smells like a home garden, one that’s brimming with wildflowers nestled in wet soil grown in her own backyard.

When the “Midnight Sky” singer spritzes Gucci’s Floral Gorgeous Gardenia, she’s transported to her own chaotic, beautiful garden. “I think and feel of my garden at home, which is unruly and free,” Cyrus explains. “It represents my spirit. It’s important to allow nature to be its truest, most authentic, magical self, and that’s what I embody when I’m wearing Flora.”

The Miley Cyrus x Gucci collaboration is all about individualism and unapologetic contradiction, two pillars that resonate with the musician and the message she wants to send her fans. “Self-expression is a huge part of who I am and what I try to encourage my fans and those around me to believe in — to always wear your heart on your sleeve, and to embrace all of the qualities and experiences that make us who we are,” she explains. “I express myself through my music of course, but also through my clothing, my art, and my home.”

For Cyrus, “beauty” can’t be boxed in. “The only way to achieve beauty is to feel it from the inside,” she explains, adding that the she remains authentic to her own sense of self by looking inward and practicing mindfulness. “[I] stay honest with myself about what my soul needs. There is a time and season for everything.”

