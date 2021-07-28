Shweta Tiwari to play a hard-nosed CBI officer in Shukla V/S Tripathi

Actress Shweta Tiwari is currently seen performing daredevil stunts and battling her fears in the adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress had recently gone through a major physical transformation before participating in the show. The actress will now be seen essaying the role of a tough CBI officer on a new crime series Shukla V/S Tripathi.
Speaking about the show, Shweta said that she is excited to be part of Shukla V/S Tripathi. It will have a thriller with a lot of suspense. The actress has reportedly started shooting for the same. The storyline of the film will be based on the life of a young poet who gets shot on live television. The investigating officer played by Shweta will dig out the truth against all obstacles.
