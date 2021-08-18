Diane Keaton’s Love Story

Diane Keaton has no qualms about telling the world she’s madly in love with her dogs. She doesn’t hesitate to get right down on the ground to communicate with them. This is either her young female Golden Retriever Reggie or her older female Emmie. She spent the pandemic isolating with just her dogs and says “The love that I feel for all the dogs that I’ve had in my life is unlike any other love that I’ve experienced.” Take note, Warren Beatty!

