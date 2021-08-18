Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan leaves home for studies; bids farewell with an emotional post

Malaika Arora dedicated an emotional post for his son Arhaan who is bidding farewell and moving on to pursue his dreams. She shared a photo of two of them with their backs to the camera. She earlier shared that Arhaan took a gap year from his studies and now has decided to resume.

She captioned the post with “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super-duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already.” While the post received much love from sister Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In another Instagram story, Arhaan is seen hugging their dog, saying goodbye while Malaika wrote that the goodbyes are just the hardest. In an interview with a print publication, Malaika mentioned that the time Arhaan took from studies cannot be considered a waste stating “I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time,” she said, before adding, “He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic”

Recently she also shared about her discussion with his 18-year old son about adopting a girl, to which he had been open to. As she continued to add, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora announces Nude Bowls, her first delivery-only restaurant

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results