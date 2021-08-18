Radhika Apte looks irresistible in polka dotted dress worth Rs. 5,590

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is one of the finest and critically acclaimed actresses in India. She is very particular about her characters and she does her job in a really incredibly unique and bold way.
Recently, she shared a really cool picture of herself on Instagram. Seated on a couch posing for the camera with a bright smile on her face. She was seen in a pretty polka-dotted Lucia dress which is made of lightweight crepe, voluminous sleeves, and a low neckline from Summer Somewhere worth Rs. 5,590.
On the work front, Radhika is set for her upcoming movie Monica Oh My Darling and she is currently in Bangalore shooting for her web series.
