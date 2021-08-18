TXT explores emocore vibes in pop rock anthem ‘LO$ER=LOVER’ from The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE

South Korean ‘It’ group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Huening Kai) is back with new music and their trendy new title ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ from the repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The group unveiled the official music video on August 17 and it is everything you hoped for – emocore vibes.

Following the stupendous success of their full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE released in May 2021, the South Korean group returns with 'LO$ER=LOVER'. The music video depicts the stories of five members from Generation Z – Soobin is in his rebellious era who is running away with a friend and creating chaos at a diner; Yeonjun is frustrated and steals money since it is a necessity to survive; Beomgyu is an influencer who does a lot of live streaming; Taehyun is a skateboarder and Huening Kai is a loyal friend.

With all five depicting several stories of Gen-Z, the music video expresses a real-world “loser’s” desire to be a hero and “lover” to his one-and-only. He may have failed in the eyes of the world, but ‘you’ awaken his courage to take his fate into his own hands. He must now make a choice: to FIGHT or to ESCAPE together with you. Through its catchy musical melodies, the song provides a Gen Z perspective on the realities of the world. With its messages of youth and desire, ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ is a young one’s love song sure to resonate with Gen Z everywhere, and with all those who are still a youth at heart. The music depicts growing up in this world and the need to survival through money, friendships, and love.

Interestingly, there's an indirect ode The Rolling Stones. Beomgyu revealed during the press conference on Tuesday afternoon that, “Mr. Scooter Braun of Ithaca Holdings gave a guitar as a present to Mr. Bang Si-Hyuk [founder of HYBE, TXT’s label] and it was used by Keith Richards himself. That guitar was used on our title track and when I first heard it, I thought it was a real honour.”

The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE has three new tracks: ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER,’ 'MOA Diary' (Dubaddu Wari Wari), and ' 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) ' feat. Seori (Emocore Mix). 'MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)’ is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first fan song dedicated to their fans, MOA, who have supported them through thick and thin. The danceable pop song is boyish and refreshing with rich vocals and instrumentals. The five members penned lyrics for MOA.

The Emocore Mix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. Seori (originally from the band’s May album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE) delves into more powerful rock sounds and deeper levels of emotion. The track’s instrumentals evoke sorrow and despondency while rough and decadent guitar sounds add new hues to the original song.

Overall, TOMORROW X TOGETHER once again proves that they are quite distinct when it comes to their sound. They are creating their own path, exploring new genres, and proving that they will continue to outdo themselves. They are reigning supreme and there's no doubt in that.

