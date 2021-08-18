Ananya Panday says, “We don’t want this film to end,” as Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s next

As the makers of Shakun Batra's next called it a wrap, Deepika Padukone treated her fans to a charming video that commemorated her memorable moments on the sets of Shakun Batra's next.

Deepika is seen in the video having a great time on the set of the film, bonding with her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. ‘We don't want this film to finish,' Ananya says at the end of the short. Deepika captioned the video, ‘It’s a wrap…!’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, Deepika has a slate of films in the works, including Kabir Khan's 83, Nag Ashwin's untitled next starring Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Ananya, on the other hand, has pan-India film Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda in a lead role.

Also Read: WATCH: Ananya Panday says she’s very excited about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results