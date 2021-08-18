Ananya Panday says, “We don’t want this film to end,” as Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s next

As the makers of Shakun Batra's next called it a wrap, Deepika Padukone treated her fans to a charming video that commemorated her memorable moments on the sets of Shakun Batra's next.
Meanwhile, Deepika has a slate of films in the works, including Kabir Khan's 83, Nag Ashwin's untitled next starring Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.
Ananya, on the other hand, has pan-India film Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda in a lead role.
