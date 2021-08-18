Rhea Kapoor dons a white bridal attire with a pearl veil from Anamika Khanna for her wedding ceremony with Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also part of the festivities.

In the first pictures of the newlyweds that surfaced online, the couple sat in the backseat of a car. They were accompanied by Karan's sister Karishma Boolani in the front seat of the car.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani look like a match made in heaven. Their pictures are loved up and sweet as they look radiant flashing their golden smiles on their big day.

Rhea Kapoor styles an all white chanderi saree with light embroidery. She looks resplendent in this saree as she glows on the day of her wedding.

Rhea Kapoor wore jewels owned by her mom Sunita Kapoor. She wears a Kundan choker with a slave bracelet or a hathphool with intricate gold and Kundan work.

Her makeup was soft with shimmer shadows, lined eyes, mascara laden lashes and her hair were poker straight in a middle partition. The most stunning part of the look being the pearl veil from Birdhichand.

We wish Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani a very happy married life and many more years of togetherness!

