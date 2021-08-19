Ben Affleck: Making Up For Lost Time

Ben Affleck appeared to be the perfect son and father today. He took his mother and his three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, out for an educational afternoon. The family went to the California Science Center museum in LA. It was probably most interesting to Samuel- right now the museum is featuring an impressive display of LEGO art which includes hundreds of sculptures of full size animals and recreated art like the Mona Lisa. It’s nice to take a day off from J.Lo and spend quality time with the kids…

