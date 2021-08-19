Harvey Weinstein Is Going To Hate This Movie

Carey Mulligan does, indeed, look like a nervous but determined reporter in this shot taken on a NY street. She’s playing New York Times reporter Megan Twohey, who along with Jodi Kantor, wrote the book She Said, detailing their pulitzer prize winning sexual harassment investigation into Harvey Weinstein that sparked the #MeToo movement – and got him a 23 year prison sentence. Megan and Jodi’s book came out around the same time as Ronan Farrow’s book and he got more publicity, but these women started it all. It’s lucky that the New York Times had the courage and the budget to finance this long and convoluted investigation- Weinstein did everything imaginable to stop it. Universal plans to release the film, co-produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Company, based on the book She Said in November, 2022. We wish someone would investigate what Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman (owner of Marchesa fashions) KNEW or didn’t want to know. Did she feel her Marchesa brand (which Harvey promoted) was more important than her husband’s crimes?

