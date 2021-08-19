Chrissy Teigen Has Been Punished Enough

We’re just about ready to forgive and forget when it comes to Chrissy Teigen. After all, she DOES have adorable kids and her husband John Legend seems like such a nice guy. Teigen HAS been held accountable for those cruel and nasty messages she sent to other women on social media around ten years ago. She lost a lot of work (her cookware was dropped at Macy’s and Target) along with other lucrative cooking related opportunities. Plus the image of her “perfect family unit” was shattered. She HAS apologized and certainly learned a lesson from all this. And if John can forgive her – so can we. The Legends with little Luna DO look adorable taking a stroll in New York this week…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results