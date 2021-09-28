Old And New Hollywood Collide At Motion Picture Museum Opening

We predict that someday the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will give the Met Gala some serious competition- if one can judge by the opening night fundraising party. Old and new Hollywood turned up for this event last night, which has been a long time coming. (We regret that Debbie Reynolds didn’t live long enough to see her dream come true.) Lady Gaga sang jazzy old songs with a big band and made a point to chat with Cher. Of course Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated the opening, along with Katy Perry, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, John Waters, and Issa Rae. We heard that Hollywood’s original playboy Warren Beatty and his wife Annette Bening got a lot of attention from the crowd. One of Warren’s exes, Diane Keaton, would have been there, but she was busy shooting a video with Justin Bieber!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

