Elizabeth Hurley’s Model Son Damian Can Strike A Pose

We find the relationship between Elizabeth Hurley and her son actor/model Damian, 19, weirdly fascinating. Not only do they look almost exactly alike, but they have the SAME haircut. (Damian looks nothing like his wealthy father Steve Bing, who killed himself last year by jumping out the window of his 27th floor Century City apartment.) Elizabeth and Damian turned up at the Versace show in Milan – both showing some skin- but at least Damian had the sense not to wear a Versace gold print. Note that Damian is not above striking some open-mouth model poses for paparazzi. Elizabeth says Damian is an A student and she hopes he will continue with his education and just do modeling on the side, but that seems improbable…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

