Vanessa Lachey Wants You To Watch Her Show

It’s a big day for Vanessa Lachey – she’s in New York promoting her new CBS series NCIS: Hawai’i. (That’s the Hawaiian language spelling) It’s a big deal for the former Miss Teen USA because this is her first leading role AND she is the FIRST female lead in an NCIS series spin-off. Naturally she was thrilled when she got the job, and equally thrilled when her husband Nick Lachey (singer, 98 Degrees) didn’t give her a hard time about working in Hawaii. He decided they should move the whole family (they have 3 kids) to Hawaii while she’s filming there. How long the family stays there depends on ratings – which were only okay for the first episode last week. That’s why Vanessa is in New York talking up the series.

