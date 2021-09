As if they aren’t tall enough already, models are clomping up and down the streets of Milan in huge platform boots because it happens to be Fashion Week. Seems like it’s Fashion Week SOMEWHERE all the time these days! Irina Shayk (Kanye’s ex) and Stella Maxwell (Kristen Stewart’s ex) are turning heads while shopping between jobs in the city…

