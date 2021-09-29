Iris Law Looks Better With A Buzzcut

Iris Law, 20, has been bouncing around the modeling world for a few years now, but suddenly everything changed last July. (Iris is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost so she’s genetically blessed to begin with.) Last summer she was cast in the FX series Pistol, about the British punk scene, and she decided her long brown hair wasn’t radical enough. That’s when she shaved off all her hair and bleached the roots platinum. She says she immediately felt liberated and we think she looks AMAZING. Besides looking good, Iris is studying art and design at the London university Central Saint Martins. Above, she attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

