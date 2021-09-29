When Arnold Schwarzenegger Looks Small

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in Columbus, Ohio this weekend for his annual Arnold Sports Festival where he ran in to Shaq- one of few guys who can make Arnold look petite. Arnold’s comment: “Great to see my friend Shaq, although I don’t know why he always insists on standing on a 2 foot box when he’s with me.” (Shaq was in town for a DJ job.) Arnold’s bodybuilding contest revealed the competitors are even more gigantic and lumpier that ever- don’t know if it’s due to better gym equipment or better performance drugs…and they all seem to be addicted to deep tanning …

