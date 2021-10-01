Demi Moore And Her Mysterious Daughter Scout Willis

Demi Moore and her middle daughter Scout, 30, turned up at the Chloe show at Paris fashion Week. Scout is actually wearing a Chloe outfit that looks very 1970’s, with the gold and rust coloring and suede a-line skirt. Scout’s older sister Rumer is a working actress, and her younger sister Tallulah has a clothing business called Wyllis. Scout graduated from Brown University, but we can’t figure out exactly what she does for a living. She calls herself a singer/musician and seems to be living happily in LA with her longtime boyfriend Jake Miller and her beloved Chihuahua named Grandma.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results