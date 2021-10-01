Changing the Guidance on the Use of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine

On September 29, 2021, the Ministry of Health in Ontario, Canada's largest province, released an update to its guidance for the use of COVID-19 vaccines for youth aged 12 to 17 years as shown here:

Notice this sentence under the "Highlights of changes" because it is of critical importance:

"Information regarding a preferential recommendation for Pfizer BioNTech in specific age groups."

Here are the key changes:

Basically, any young person that is living in the province of Ontario, is between the ages of 12 and 24 and has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose will now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 for their second and presumably future doses since there is a higher risk of developing myocarditis and pericarditis in that age group, particularly among males.

Now, since this pandemic has been all about the "science", let's see what Moderna had to say about the mixing of its mRNA-1273 vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines in a press release dated September 15, 2021, just two weeks prior to the announced changes to Ontario's vaccine policy:

Let's repeat that. Moderna very, very clearly states that there is no data available on the mixing of its mRNA vaccine with the COVID-19 vaccines created by other companies and that individuals who have received one dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

It is also interesting to note that Moderna admits that additional and potentially serious

adverse reactions to its mRNA vaccine may present themselves as the vaccine rollout continues. In other words, even Moderna is admitting that there are significant unknowns to the mRNA-1273 vaccine, something that you will never hear from government or public health officials who keep insisting that the vaccines are safe and fully tested.

So, who do we trust? A government that has taken the approach that 100 percent of its population should be vaccinated or the vaccine manufacturer? This is what happens when you roll out and heavily promote a vaccine that is still undergoing Phase 3 trials in the middle of a "pandemic" without fully understanding the repercussions of the vaccines to human health over the short-, medium- and long-term.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results