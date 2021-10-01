Stouffville Go Station receives new name

The Ontario government is giving Lincolnville GO Station a new name – Old Elm GO Station – in an effort to honour the historic 200-year-old elm tree being preserved during the construction of a new and improved station on Tenth Line. The new GO station will feature modern amenities and ensure passengers no longer have to cross railroad tracks to get to the station.

“For two centuries, this elm tree has proudly stood in Whitchurch-Stouffville,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “That is why we’ve taken the necessary steps to protect it, while making improvements to the new GO station that will create a safer environment for all customers.”

After listening to concerns of the local community and consulting with the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, the province will re-route the bus loop around the elm tree to ensure its conservation. The 40-metre-tall elm tree will provide shade for riders near the station’s new bus loop.

“Our government knows that when it comes to building transit, there is no one-size-fits-all approach – every community has its own unique needs,” said Paul Calandra, MPP for Markham–Stouffville. “Re-routing the bus loop around the elm tree celebrates this piece of local history and acknowledges the efforts of students from Oscar Peterson PS and St. Brigid CES who advocated to save this important natural landmark.”

“We are proud to have worked with MPP Calandra and Minister Mulroney to protect this landmark in our community and look forward to continued collaboration as we proceed with building Old Elm station’s new, relocated site,” said Iain Lovatt, Mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Improvements to the new Old Elm GO Station will include 672 parking spaces, an accessible platform, bike lane, and a bus loop connecting GO Transit customers to local transit options.

“We are excited to deliver the new and improved future Old Elm GO Station to our customers in York Region,” said Phil Verster, Metrolinx President and CEO. “The new station will not only provide an enhanced experience for our customers but will also honour the importance of the living piece of history on its grounds through a new name.”

Construction of the new Old Elm GO Station is expected to be completed in 2022

MPP Paul Calandra is also the Leader of The House.