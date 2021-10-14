Owen Wilson: Not As Sweet As He Looks

We never imagined that Owen Wilson would have something in common with the handsome rapper Future, but he DOES! But Future is way ahead – he has 8 kids with 8 baby mamas while Owen only has 3 kids with 3 baby mamas. Wilson supports his two sons, Robert, 10, and Finn, 7, and gets long with the mamas, while spending time and acting like a father to the boys. It’s NOT the same for Wilson’s lookalike little girl Lyla. Wilson dated her mother Varunie Vongsvirates off and on for five years, and Lyla was born after they split up. Owen demanded a paternity test which confirmed he IS the father, and he does financially support her. Unfortunately, he has NEVER met his 3 year old daughter and sadly, has no interest in doing so, according to Varunie. Suddenly Owen Wilson doesn’t seem like such a nice guy, after all…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Varunie and Lyla at Disneyland for her 3rd birthday

