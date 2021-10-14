Paris Hilton And Demi Lovato Have Something Planned For Halloween

We love this photo of Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato shopping together on Fairfax Ave -and creating QUITE a stir. Who even knew they were friends? Looking back, Paris DID appear in Demi’s Sorry Not Sorry video -playing a DJ in party scene. And in 2019 Paris was prominently featured at Demi’s Halloween party at Hyde. Oh yes, and Demi just appeared on Paris’s Netflix series Cooking With Paris, so obviously they’ve been friends for awhile. Today the noteworthy twosome invaded – of ALL places- the Dolls Kill store in search of Halloween costumes together. We bet that store went up for grabs when these two walked in…..and what did they walk OUT with?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results