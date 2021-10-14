Saudi Arabia 4th Industrial Revolution

While the mainstream media would love for us to believe that the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution aka the Great Reset is nothing more than a conspiracy theory cooked up by tinfoil hat-wearing wing nuts, there is one very clear cut example of the implementation of a new economic reality in the world.

In this posting, we'll look at the links between the World Economic Forum and Saudi Arabia. Let's start with this screen capture from the WEF's "Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution Overview" which was to be held in Saudi Arabia on April 5th and 6th, 2020:

If you look through the entire document, you will notice that there is not a single mention of human rights since apparently Saudi Arabia's abysmal record on human rights is immaterial when it comes to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On July 28, 2021, Saudi Arabia inaugurated the nation's Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in partnership with the World Economic Forum at the first Saudi forum for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Riyadh which was attended by WEF founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab.

Here is the announcement the inauguration on the KSA government's website:

Here is an excerpt from the announcement with my bold:

"Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Eng. Abdullah Amer Al-Sawahah announced today the inauguration of the 4th Industrial Revolution Center in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This was on the sidelines of the first Saudi Forum for the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is organized by KACST at its headquarters with the participation of the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, a number of ministers and officials, and a group of local and international speakers.

The inauguration of the center comes within the support and empowerment of research, development, and innovation system in Saudi Arabia by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

For his part, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, congratulated Saudi Arabia on inaugurating the 4th Industrial Revolution Center, which aims to harness new technologies with the best principles of flexible governance, which need government, business, and civil society together to make technology a force for good and ensure that society benefits from it.

The forum had four sessions as follows:

1.) Harnessing the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to serve the development and the application of flexible governance between the government, business sector, and civil society.

2.) Enabling Fourth Industry Techniques for Industrial Transformation and Increased Productivity, Sustainability, and Innovation”

3.) Shaping the future of transportation and enacting policies to avoid obstacles to self-driving vehicles and drones

4.) Using Fourth Industrial Revolution Techniques to Build Health Systems Capable of Facing Future Crises

Here is the lead page for the website of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aka C4IR KSA:

…and, just in case you would happen to think that the KSA's choice of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" moniker is merely coincidental, you will notice this in the top left-hand side of the webpage:

Saudi Arabia's C4IR not a think-tank, rather it is:

"…a do tank to advance the benefits of 4IR in Saudi Arabia through the development and implementation of practical and adaptive protocols for the governance of emerging technologies."

C4IR KSA is one of many WEF Affliliate centers around the globe that form the C4IR Network, connecting centers across the globe to catalyze international collaborative efforts towards concert multi-stakeholder output fo route development and testing of scalable technology governance frameworks, whatever that may mean.

Here are the objections of C4IR KSA:

(1) Optimize the technological benefits from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to accelerate the implementation of robust protocols for the governance of emerging 4IR technologies

(2) Engage with key public-private sector stakeholders to co-design and pilot innovative approaches for the adoption and governance of 4IR technologies.

(3) Empower the 4IR capabilities landscape by building national talents through hands-on international collaborations with the global C4IR network of partners.

Given Klaus Schwab's fixation on the mitigation of climate change, one wonders how on earth the world's largest producer of oil fits into his grand vision of a hydrocarbon-free, Greta Thunberg-approved world. At the Forum's session on "Acclerating Clean Energy Transformation", Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated the following:

"We can use the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to observe energy transition and reach goals for reduction of greenhouse emissions, whether it is increasing efficiency and use of renewables like wind and solar power, or the development of new fuel sources like blue and green hydrogen."

Here are some additional quotes from the Forum which are very reminiscent of issues that are discussed on the World Economic Forum's website:

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution is transforming the basics of human life, and the Kingdom has achieved good, significant and outstanding results in several sectors related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and it is leading many sectors in the world….Saudi Arabia has human resources that enable the Kingdom to become an engine for digital transformation in energy with the presence of the younger generation, and most importantly, for the benefit of humanity as a whole, not just Saudi Arabia. The Internet of Things allowed us to monitor and transport oil."

In the recent past, he has claimed that Saudi Arabia wants to become another Germany when it comes to renewable energy as shown in this quote from January 2021:

"We're working with so many countries on green hydrogen and blue hydrogen and … I could say that we will be pioneering more of that blue hydrogen and green hydrogen…We would be converting 50 per cent of our power sector's fuel into gas, and the rest will be coming from renewables. In tandem with that, we will be saving thousands and hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil that are going to waste, that we could export….We [as] Saudi Arabia [are] a staunch believer of [the] Paris Agreement. And we will do everything as a government to enable our government companies to achieve their targets,"

Let's close this posting with this definition from the World Economic Forum:

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by extraordinary technology advances commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions. These advances are merging the physical, digital and biological worlds in ways that create both huge promise and potential peril. The speed, breadth and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries develop, how organisations create value and even what it means to be human. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is about more than just technology-driven change; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness converging technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centred future. The real opportunity is to look beyond technology, and find ways to give the greatest number of people the ability to positively impact their families, organisations and communities."

So, as you can see, whether we like it or not, the World Economic Forum's vision of a future technological utopia has already been adopted wholeheartedly by at least one nation. What is fascinating to see is that the World Economic Forum makes no mention of Saudi Arabia's shameful record on human and women's rights, choosing to ignore those uncomfortable issues since they involve the lives of the useless eaters. In fact, here is the only mention that I could find about Saudi Arabia's strict policies on the WEF website:

But, then again, Schwab's Fourth Industrial Revolution was never about improving life for the sweaty masses of useless eaters, was it?

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results