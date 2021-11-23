Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriends Made Him Famous

No one really noticed Netflix leading man Jacob Elordi, 24, until he started dating his leading ladies. The Australian actor noted for his height (6’5”) just split up with his girlfriend of one year Kaia Gerber (5’9”). Photos of the cute couple made him a familiar face. Keep in mind, he dated his first costar Joey King (The Kissing Booth) for a year until he started seeing his next costar Zendaya (Euphoria). Last year he moved on to Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, and his dating life has put him ON THE MAP. We’re guessing he’ll turn on the charm for his NEXT leading lady…

