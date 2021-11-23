Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian: The Real Story

You already know that Pete Davidson spent time in Palm Springs (the LAST place we’d expect him to visit) with Kim K – but please note that her mother Kris Jenner is in this photo also. (We have no idea how Flavor Flav fits in here) Surely Kris observed early on (at SNL in New York) that Kim and Pete being together created a huge sensation. The next thing you know Pete and Kim are riding a roller coaster like teens at Knotts Berry Farm and wearing matching pajamas – from Kim’s SKIMS collection, of course. Their handholding fans the flames of hot gossip. If this is a PR stunt encouraged by Kris -(we think they’re just friends) they both seem to be completely enjoying the ride- so no harm done…

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results