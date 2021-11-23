Chloe Sevigny: From “It Girl” To Mom

Chloe Sevigny doesn’t need a mask to go undercover in New York – we’re so used to seeing her blonde that we didn’t recognize her with dark hair. She took her little boy Vanja to the playground and blended right in with the other moms. Back in the 90’s, Chloe, now 47, was the It Girl and compared to a real-life Carrie Bradshaw because she was so off-the-wall fashionable and just plain cool. She was also noted for her sometimes startling underground movies. (Boys Don’t Cry etc) In 2020 she married Serbian art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic and she gave birth to their son Vanja a few months later. Chloe can next be seen in the Amazon Prime series The Girl from Plainville.

