The Louis Vuitton designer had many years of creative firsts ahead of him when he passed away at the age of 41. Vuitton dedicated to him their last fashion show featuring his designs in Miami…The show was called “Virgil was here: In Memory of Virgil Abloh.”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results