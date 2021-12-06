Billie Eilish: Stop Paying Attention To Haters!

Just as we were growing pleasantly accustomed to Billie Eilish’s blonde hair and fewer layers of clothing, she snapped back into her old look! Yesterday she turned up at the Variety Music Hitmakers Brunch looking like her original punkish self. Which isn’t BAD, of course, but she seems self-conscious and too covered up for a cute young girl. Her UK Vogue cover in June debuted a “new” Billie in platinum hair and a peach corset, looking uncharacteristically voluptuous. The internet went wild- many fans LOVED her look, but that nasty online element is always there to trash people. Billie declared “The more successful you are – the more people HATE you!” and now she’s brunette again and wearing oversize clothes. Hopefully she will not be afraid to further experiment with her looks…

