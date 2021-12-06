Close Calls For Kevin Connolly

Kevin Connolly, 47, is no longer the Entourage playboy he was a few years ago. In fact, he’s had a few close calls recently. Last year in the midst of the MeToo frenzy, he was accused of sexually assaulting a costume designer named Gracie Cox at a wrap party in 2005. The assault was investigated and appeared to be true, and Kevin was very lucky because Cox never filed a police report or pursued it further. In June, Kevin and his girlfriend, Colombian actress Zulay Henao, 42, (age appropriate!) had a baby daughter named Kennedy. When she was just six weeks old, Kennedy contracted Covid after Kevin had it (he WAS vaccinated) and the parents were terrified. Fortunately, Kennedy recovered and the family turned up this weekend at a party at Holiday Road – its a Christmas village and light show in Calabasas.

