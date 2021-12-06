A Fashion First For Christina Aguilera

When it comes to fashion, it often feels like we’ve seen everything, like everything has been done before. For example, bell bottoms came and went- and came back again. It’s rare that anything truly NEW shows up in fashion. So we were quite surprised to see Christina Aguilera flashing something totally NEW. Take a close look at her GLOVES- can you see the openings and her long nails poking out? Of course the trend for elaborate nails inspired this invention. We’re not fond of this trend, but women who spend the time to create outrageous nails will no doubt be licking their chops for these gloves!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results