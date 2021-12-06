Rihanna And Asap Rocky: Rules Don’t Apply

Here’s a dilemma for salespeople in upscale stores. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky popped into the Celine store on Wooster Street in Soho and they were NOT wearing masks. The store requires EVERYONE to be masked, but the famous pair browsed the merchandise oblivious to the rule. Usually the help would offer a free mask to any shopper without one, but no one bothered the celebrity couple. Other customers couldn’t help but notice- would they complain? Was everyone afraid to say something? Somehow Rocky and Rihanna got in and out of the store UNMASKED and nobody said a word.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

