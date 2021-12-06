Vaani Kapoor is an absolute hottie in thigh-high slit gown for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie. She loves to play with colours and this promotional season, she is opting for 2021’s favourite colour – pink. Vaani Kapoor continues to bedazzle fans with her splendid looks during the promotions of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

In her latest post, Vaani Kapoor looked so elegant in this trendy yet simple pink satin high-slit gown designed by Allia Al Rufai. The plunging neckline and striped criss cross back ending with a bow is breathtakingly sexy.

The silver accessories with silver stiletto heels completed her oh-so gorgeous look. Vaani chose rosy make up look keeping the hair middle-parted. We just couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Ayushmann Khurana. The film will hit big screens on December 10. The actress will next star in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.

