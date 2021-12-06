Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani shoot in minus five degrees in Moscow for Jug Jugg Jeeyo 

Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul had gone on the floor in December last year in Chandigarh. The shoot had briefly come to a halt after some of the cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, soon the team was back on track and recently wrapped the second and final schedule of the film. The final schedule commenced in August this year after the second wave of the pandemic settled. This film tells the narrative of two generations of spouses. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a lighthearted drama about love and generational differences. As the team wrapped the India schedule, the two lead stars are currently in Moscow for the shoot.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani shared videos on their respective Instagram stories in which they were seen donning winter clothes braving the chilly weather of Moscow.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul, the film will be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo to release on June 24, 2022

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results