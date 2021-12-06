Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Katrina cannot stop smiling as she heads to Kalina airport to fly to Jaipur

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will commence from tomorrow at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 in the presence of their family and close friends. On Monday evening, Katrina and her mother were spotted leaving for Kalina airport to fly to Jaipur.

Katrina was clicked as she left her apartment for the airport. Dressed in yellow traditional wear, the actress was all smiles as she waved to the paparazzi. Katrina was accompanied by her mother.

Vicky Kaushal was also snapped at the Kalina airport looking sharp in a peach shirt and brown pants. He was all smiles as he waved to the paparazzi outside the airport.

Meanwhile, Katrina's siblings and other family members have already landed at the Jaipur airport. Katrina and her mother will be reaching the wedding venue later tonight.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the couple had a function at Vicky’s house in the presence of family members. Katrina was seen arriving at Vicky's house dressed in a white saree and embellished blouse. The actress who looked gorgeous as ever waved to the paparazzi as she entered Vicky's house. She, along with her mother, was at Vicky's house till late in the night.

For the wedding in Rajasthan, special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each. The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

