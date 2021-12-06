After ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, African duo lip syncs to Nora Fatehis’ ‘Kusu Kusu’

If you spend maximum hours of your day on social media, chances are you have already watched the video of the siblings from Tanzania who amazed Indians with their lip syncing performance to the song ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ from the movie Shershaah. They are making headlines again and this time for their performance on the latest released song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from the movie Satyameva Jayate 2.

“Namaste India, ‘Kusu Kusu’ is here to enjoy,” wrote the brother Kili Paul while posting the video. He also tagged Nora Fatehi, who features in the song, and Zahrah S Khan, the vocalist of the track, among other people. The video begins to show the sister Neema standing in front with her brother in the end. She effortlessly lip-syncs to the parts sung by Khan as her brother shows ace dance moves.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The post has gathered more than 34,000 likes and counting, since it was shared about 18 hours ago. The share has also amassed tons of comments from people, including the singer herself. “Omg!!! Loved seeing you guys dance to my song. You both are amazing !!!!” wrote Zahrah S Khan. “Omg, best version of ‘Kusu Kusu’. She is very pretty and your dance moves are simply awesome. You two are super,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow,” expressed a third.

