After 60 days, Karan Johar wraps the Delhi schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; shares picture with Alia Bhatt

The team of Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have been shooting in Delhi for the past two months. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The team seemed to have a blast on the sets of the film as was evident from the videos and the pictures shared by the team members on social media. The Delhi schedule has now come to a wrap and the same was announced by Karan on Monday.

Sunday marked day 60 of the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Monday afternoon, Karan shared a sunkissed picture where he is seen posing with Alia Bhatt. In the picture, Alia is seen holding a Gucci bag. Sharing the picture, Karan said that they are heading back home.

On Sunday, Karan had shared a picture of Ranveer and Alia and announced that it was day 60 of the shoot of the film.

As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan Johar's return to direction after five years, his last being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film will be released in theatres on February 10, 2023. While making the release date announcement, the makers had also shared a video montage of the making of the movie giving a glimpse at the characters and sets of the film.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reluctant to kiss in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results