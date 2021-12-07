Claudia Schiffer’s Husband Is Sensitive About Height

We’ve seen a lot of 90’s Supermodels making comebacks – but what happened to Claudia Schiffer? The Bardot lookalike model dated, of all people, magician David Copperfield for most of the 90’s (he sometimes had her assist in his act,) and when they finally broke up in 1999, she dropped out of sight. Actually she left David for British producer/director Matthew Vaughn. He established himself producing Guy Ritchie’s early successful films and went on to do X-Men and Kingsman movies. Vaughn and Claudia married in 2002 and what’s strange is: he never cast her in films or made her a star! Isn’t that why aspiring actresses marry producers? Obviously they were in love, and had three kids. She made a rare appearance at the premier of his new film The Kings Man and we had to laugh at how short she makes him look. Claudia is 5’11” and wearing flats – Matthew CLAIMS to be 6’ tall but this photo is a dead giveaway…

