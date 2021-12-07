Is Damian Hurley Gay Or Straight?

We have never seen a SON so closely resemble his mother. In fact, Damian Hurley, 19, is the image of his famously beautiful mother Elizabeth Hurley, and bears no resemblance to his wealthy father Steve Bing, who committed suicide by jumping out of the window of his Century City apartment on the 27th floor. Steve cut Damian OUT of his will, so the handsome teen is making money as a model. This is a photo from his Free People campaign and it does raise the question: gay or straight? Or somewhere in between? Damian and his mother insist “straight,” but he’s certainly not the average male model…

Photo: Free People

