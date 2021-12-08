Pharrell Williams: The $100,000 Dilemma In His Mouth

He created that incredible song Happy, but we’ve rarely seen Pharrell Williams smile lately. He was photographed yesterday at the Chanel show in Paris with his wife Helen and his son Rocket and he doesn’t look particularly happy. Do you suppose his new $100,000 multicolored grill has anything to do with it? His gold grill features diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and emeralds, and he wears it on special occasions, (we assume the Chanel show is one!) IF he smiles, his mouth attracts a LOT of attention, and if he doesn’t, his teeth just look a bit dingy. Let’s face it, grills just don’t photograph well. When Pharrell debuted the grill on social media he got a lot of negative feedback. Some fans thought it was too vulgar and flashy for his smart and positive image. If it keeps him from smiling, it can’t be a good thing…

