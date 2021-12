It takes one to know one. We have always felt we had an oddly long neck so its nice to see a handsome guy in the same situation. Ansel Elgort is currently promoting his starring role as Tony in West Side Story so his long neck is certainly not getting in his way. The Baby Driver star is 6’3” but we’re pretty sure that neck is adding considerably to his height. He makes long necks look appealing…

