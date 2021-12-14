Lynda Carter Still Looks Like Wonder Woman

Nice to see the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter looking adorable at a CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in NY. We have two odd links to her. First of all, years ago her stylist /designer was a close friend and used to give us fashions he made for her that she only wore once, so we we were able to go out to the clubs wearing some fabulous Lynda Carter outfits. Many years later we bought a mid-century house in LA and another friend who happened to be a Wonder Woman fan, found an episode that was filmed right in front of the house, years before we bought it! So we feel a connection, and like to see Lynda doing well!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

