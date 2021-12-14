Chelsea Handler Can’t Stop Talking About Her Love

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rivals for the “Most Totally in Love” couple in Hollywood. Ben and Jennifer have been photographed kissing and snuggling in doorways and corners all over town. But Chelsea Handler and her comic boyfriend Jo Koy are definitely the most VERBAL about their romantic relationship. They can’t stop talking about how much they love each other! Chelsea admits “The last few years have been discouraging – but Jo renewed my faith in men.” Chelsea and Jo have been friends for YEARS, but one day she started looking at him differently. She said “I miraculously fell in love at 46- it can happen to anybody!” When they vacationed in Hawaii, Jo posted this photo on Instagram, describing Chelsea as “The woman of my dreams.”

Photo: Instagram

