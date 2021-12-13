The Best IPL Betting Apps You Should Check Before the Next Season Begins

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most prestigious cricket events that any cricketer would dream to be a part of. It’s an annual event that all cricket fans look forward to and the upcoming season is definitely going to be a game-changer. We’re sure that many cricket fans are always checking for the latest updates on the 2022 IPL and are even preparing the bets they should be placed with today’s odds forecasts.

Most punters these days would place their bets online and there’s no better way of doing this with their mobile device. IPL betting apps enable people to place their bets at any given time and anywhere they are in the world. This is why most of the reputable bookies today already have an app version of their sites that you can download.

With the many options out there, it can be a bit hard to choose which betting app you should download. Luckily, you still have the time to prepare before the next IPL season begins! Here are some of the best betting apps that are worth checking out if you plan on betting on the next edition of the IPL.

10CRIC

10CRIC is an international betting site based in Malta that has been established in 2012. While it is available to punters outside India, 10CRIC is a company that heavily focuses on cricket betting and India. This is why it’s one of the best betting companies in the country today. The 10CRIC app is available to both Android and iOS users.

The app is convenient because transactions with numerous payment methods are allowed including the use of credit and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, 10COINS, RuPay, Neteller, AstroPay, eZeeWallet, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Indian bank transfer is also allowed.

The app has a straightforward design which makes it easy to navigate. If you’ve been on the 10CRIC site before, you may find that the app interface is similar to the mobile version of the site. Other services offered by 10CRIC include betting on sports like football, kabaddi, ice hockey, basketball, and many more. You can also play casino games on the app including live dealer games.

Bet365

One of the most reputable gambling sites today is Bet365 and which was established in 2000. Even if this bookie has been around for a long time, it continues to find revolutionary ways to improve the betting experience of its customers. The Bet365 app is also available to Android and iOS users and you can download it on the official Bet365 site.

Bet365 knows how India loves cricket so much and it’s one of the platforms that can give you full access to betting on IPL matches with numerous betting options. On the app, you can also experience cricket live betting which is an interactive and fast-paced way to enjoy watching and betting on the matches at the same time.

The payment methods available on Bet365 are UPI options like Paytm and Google Pay, PhonePe, NetBanking, cards, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Bank Transfer, and more. It’s one of the few betting apps that you can download from official app stores (Google Play and Apple) if they allow it in your location.

Conclusion

These are just three of the sports betting apps that are worth mentioning when it comes to IPL betting. The best app will really depend on your gambling needs and it’s a good idea to at least try a few apps before sticking with one. In fact, there are no rules and you can install as many betting apps as you could on your mobile device. The 2022 IPL is still a few months away and you definitely have plenty of time to decide which app works best for you.

Betway

Another popular international betting site is Betway which has been around since 2006. This bookie is situated in Malta and offers other services too like live casinos. It’s an all-around betting site where aside from the IPL, you can also place bets on mostly any sports that you can think of like football, table tennis, darts, esports, and many more.

Betway even has a blog that lets you know IPL betting tips, news, and match predictions. The app is available for both iOS and Android users. It also has a very user-friendly interface that allows you to easily make a deposit to your account using payment methods like NetBanking, UPI Bank Transfer, online banking, cards (VISA, MasterCard), Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, AstroPay, and more.