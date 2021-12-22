Post Malone: Fashion Victim Or Fashion Icon?

It’s amazing how some people choose to spend their money. Case in point: Post Malone, who has, believe it or not, become a fashion influencer. His hairstyles, from pigtails to shaved head, his custom cowboy suits, and his manicures, have caught the eyes of men’s fashion magazines. And don’t forget that this is a guy who occasionally wears sparkly $495 St Laurent barrettes that spell out CALL ME! Malone’s latest indulgence is his teeth- he spent 1.6 million dollars to turn his eye teeth into diamond fangs- and while he was at it, he perfected his other teeth with veneers. Here’s hoping smoking doesn’t discolor that expensive smile…

