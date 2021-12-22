Selma Blair Has A New Best Friend

Selma Blair can’t wait to introduce you to the new special someone in her life- it’s her handsome service dog Scout. After 18 months, Selma and Scout just graduated from training school and they are now officially a Service Dog Team. For the past few years, the Legally Blonde actress has been suffering from multiple sclerosis and she has good and bad days. Scout not only helps her build stamina and coordination, but he’ll make her life easier by picking up things off the floor, opening doors, etc. Selma says she is SO happy to have him because now she’ll be able to get out of the house more. But she’s warning her friends to please not get excited and run over and pet him while he’s working with her. Selma has a new documentary out called Introducing, Selma Blair detailing her medical challenges.

