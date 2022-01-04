Anti-vax Plastic Surgery Twins Both Dead From Covid

French born identical twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were European television personalities who fascinated us mainly because of their extreme and much DENIED overdose of plastic surgery. (Plastic surgery victims in Europe leave Hollywood victims in the dust!) We didn’t realize their lives were as loony as their looks. They gained TV fame by hosting several popular shows about science and science fiction. Both brothers claimed to have PHDs and they managed to get physics articles published in reputable journals that turned out to be highly questionable and “suffering from a serious lack of coherence.” These shenanigans and their appearance at a Cannes Film Festival brought them considerable notoriety. In December, the unvaccinated twins both died of Covid six days apart at the age of 72.

