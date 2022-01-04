The Rock Rises Above His Feud With Vin Diesel

We have to admit we were just a little bit disappointed that the feud between Vin Diesel and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) did not flourish. Apparently Vin KNEW that Dwayne was NOT fond of him (he had criticized Johnson’s acting) when he published a plea on social media for Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. Certainly The Rock’s popularity added a lot to the films, but he made it clear he did NOT want to work with Diesel again, without actually naming him. (Diesel has a rep for being egotistical, late for work, and disrespectful to other actors.) Diesel’s social media message started out with the belittling ”My Little Brother Dwayne” and went downhill from there. Johnson’s reply was carefully worded and terse – he did NOT say anything personal about Diesel, but verified he wouldn’t be returning and wished everyone in the franchise well. It’s apparent the Dwayne has future public service on his mind- we think he will run for office someday…and why NOT?

Photo: Universal Pictures

