Jaipur Rugs – Weaver to Consumer

When and how Jaipur rugs was established.

It all began in 1978 when Mr Nand Kishore Chaudhary, started with two looms and nine artisans in his family home in Churu, Rajasthan. Back then, the practices of the Indian caste system were rigid and the weaving community was considered “untouchable”. He had to work against the system to realise his dream. He noticed that the so called ‘upper caste’ to which he belonged had a hypocritical mind-set and there was a gap between what they said and what they practiced. On the other hand, he found the weavers to be simple and forthright people who he felt a deep connection with.

His family frowned, while he enjoyed working with the weavers and sharing daily meals with them. Through his effortless connection with the rural communities, he quickly gained trust and began bringing livelihood opportunities to more and more underprivileged households. In a few years he moved to Gujarat and spent nine years training more than 2500 people from the tribal community.

He also chose not to follow the standard practice of carpet manufacturing to work through contractors and sub-contractors who often exploited the weavers and practiced child labour and bonded labour defaming the carpet-weaving industry.

Since the beginning, he felt comfortable working directly with the weavers, training and upgrading their skills to deliver quality work. The company today works harmoniously with a number of ethnically diverse communities spread across 600 villages in five states that lie in some of the most impoverished regions of India.

To further this cause, he set up the Jaipur Rugs Foundation in 2004. The foundation’s aim is to reach out to remote rural areas and establish bonds with village communities, enabling them to start weaving not just rugs but also their own lives.

Reviving the dying art of carpet weaving and creating a sense of bonding and community is at the core of the company’s business philosophy. It’s been our endeavor to work towards bridging the gap between the weaver at the grassroots and the urban consumers.

What is the USP of Jaipur Rugs and what distinguishes it from other products/players in the category.

Our collection consists of contemporary, transitional, modern and traditional rugs in every imaginable shade. Jaipur Rugs creates the most distinct designs of the highest quality in the shortest time span. At the same time it has a strong grassroots connection and captures the blessings of the artisans and their families. These blessings derive from their passion and devoted labor as they receive the opportunity to grow their fortunes, self-worth and pride-and which then transform into our products. As a result, a Jaipur Rugs customer receives the most beautiful, highest quality design together with the blessing of an artisan’s family. The unique combination of the founder Mr Nand Kishore Chaudhary’s values, the unrivaled product and the blessings of the artisans to our customers provides us with an enduring source of competitive advantage.

How is the rural sector and the underprivileged benefitting through the company? What is your focus area in order to grow the company as well as empower the rural sectors in India?

Jaipur Rugs envisions a society where equality, justice, and peace prevail through socioeconomic development. Its key aim is to provide opportunities for all, with the insurgent mission to serve as a social innovator promoting the cause of artisans (especially women) by providing them with job opportunities resulting in an uplifted rural society. It trains and nurtures artisans in remote villages in five states across India and provides sustainable livelihood to them at their doorstep. It is a social enterprise that has worked towards eliminating the middlemen and ensuring fair wages for artisans. It has touched the lives of 40,000 artisans out of which 80% are women. The standing of these women in their communities has improved as a result of the sustainable livelihood provided to them. For the first time in their lives, these women are now financially empowered and improving the lives of their family. Through its unique social model Jaipur Rugs has given livelihood to artisans in 600 villages, spread across five states in India. It has created 40,000 jobs directly and indirectly and empowered 41,605 rural women. Through its inclusive business model, the organisation has turned craft into a tool for change and it is working hard to reach several UN development goals: No Poverty, Gender Equality, Decent work and economic growth and Responsible consumption and production.

How one can choose a right carpet

Area rugs are works of art that contribute to the overall aesthetic of a room. They set the style and tone for a space, and tie all other decor elements together. At Jaipur Rugs each hand-knotted area rug is made up of over two million knots tied one by one, month after month on a loom set up in the remotest corners of India. Every rug is a specimen of timeless craftsmanship passed on from one generation to the next for centuries. No two handmade rugs are identical and the weaver’s stories behind each one of them makes them unique pieces of art. Rugs can add a unique element to a room’s décor, instantly elevating the look of a space. You can make your gift even more special and unique by experimenting with shapes. Round, oval or hexagonal, go wild with shapes! A differently shaped rug will be a conversation starter and a unique addition to your space. A perfect example of this is Italian designer Matteo Cibic’s collection Jaipur Wunderkammer, an eclectic, pop and graphical collection depicting the rich history of the city of Jaipur, its architecture and people.

Which are the biggest markets for you in terms of export

US and Europe are the biggest market but we export worldwide through our E com division. Anyone who is interested in buying a good quality Rug can visit our website www.Jaipur rugs .com and make a purchase.

How many stores do you have and how many of them are company owned

Operates five retail showrooms in India – one each in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi and two in Jaipur.

Operates franchise stores and store-in-stores in Ahmedabad and Kanpur.

Internationally, Jaipur Rugs has stores in Milan, Russia (Samara), Atlanta (USA) and three store-in-stores in China.

Any Plans to open a store in Canada

We have witnessed a huge surge in queries from various provinces of Canada and we have exported Rugs to Cobourg, Côte Saint-Luc, Edmonton, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Victoria and almost every other part of Canada and for this obvious reason “Canada” is on our high priority list.

We are very keen to establish our presence in this great country to give the people of Canada a life enriching experience.

How can we connect with you?

As a head office we are operating from Jaipur Rajasthan at this time, For the OyeTimes readers we will be more than happy to work out special deals!

G-250, Mansarovar Industrial Area

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India 302020

T: +91 141 7103400 | 3987400 | HandPhone-8000493378